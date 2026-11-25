SmartestEnergy, owned by Japan's Marubeni Corporation, has signed two 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the RWE-KKR joint venture for Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East offshore wind farms in the UK.

Under the agreements, SmartestEnergy has contracted 25 per cent of the combined output of the two projects, providing a route to market for the electricity generated by the offshore wind farms, both of which secured 20-year contracts for difference (CfDs) in the UK government's seventh allocation round (AR7) in January 2026.

SmartestEnergy said these are among the largest PPAs it has secured to date.

Each of the Norfolk Vanguard projects, located 50 to 80 kilometres off the Norfolk coast, has an installed capacity of approximately 1.4 GW. RWE and investment firm KKR established their joint venture in November, after KKR acquired a 50 per cent stake in each project. The partners reached financial close on the projects earlier this month, securing a financing package of approximately GBP 12 billion.