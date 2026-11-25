Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy Group is exploring two offshore wind developments in the Philippines: a proposed 600 MW floating wind project off Negros Occidental and a separate 2 GW project in Northern Luzon being developed by PetroGreen Energy Corporation's affiliate.

According to Filipino media reports citing the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Certificate of Authority for Mingyang's proposed Cauayan project on 6 November. The project is planned off the municipality of Cauayan in Negros Occidental, with a reported capacity of 600 MW. The reports also say Mingyang is considering floating wind turbines and looking to secure power purchase agreements through the DOE's Green Energy Auction Program for offshore wind.

Separately, PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) and Mingyang signed a strategic cooperation agreement on 6 November in Zhongshan, China, initially focusing on the planned Northern Luzon Offshore Wind Project in Ilocos Norte. The project is being developed by PGEC's affiliate, Buhawind Energy Northern Luzon Corporation (BENLC).

According to PetroGreen, the agreement establishes a framework for technical, logistical and economic studies, including assessments of suitable turbine technologies, expected energy production, development approaches and project costs. Mingyang will also support training and skills development in offshore wind technology for engineering students, faculty and other professionals in the Ilocos Region. PetroGreen said specific commercial and investment arrangements remain subject to further discussions and separate definitive agreements.

The agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed by Mingyang and BENLC in November 2025 to study the suitability of the Chinese manufacturer's turbine technologies for the Northern Luzon project. As previously reported, the BuhaWind project is planned to have a capacity of 2 GW.