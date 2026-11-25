Hanwha Ocean has decided not to participate in the 800 MW Jeonbuk Southwest Offshore Wind Expansion Complex 1 project in South Korea, withdrawing from a consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) that was selected as the preferred bidder earlier this year.

In a regulatory disclosure published on 25 November, Hanwha Ocean said that after reviewing relevant circumstances, the company had made the final decision not to participate in the project. The company did not specify the reasons for its withdrawal.

The project, also known as the Buan 800 MW offshore wind farm, is planned in waters off Buan County in Jeonbuk Province. It is the first phase of a wider 2.4 GW offshore wind development being advanced by the provincial government.

Jeonbuk Province announced the selection of the KHNP-led consortium as preferred bidder on 25 June. The consortium comprises KHNP, Korea East-West Power, KEPCO Engineering & Construction, KEPCO KPS, Hanwha Ocean, Doosan Enerbility, IBK Asset Management, KB Asset Management, Samil C&S and Joong-Ang Heavy Industry. The tender required public institutions to hold a combined equity stake of at least 50 per cent in the project.