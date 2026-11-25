Entrion Wind has won a demonstration project from Fondation OPEN-C to test its patented Fully Restrained Platform (FRP) monopile foundation technology at the SEM-REV offshore test site off Le Croisic, in the French Pays de la Loire region.

Awarded through the OPEN SEA Demo Call for Expression of Interest, the planned demonstration will evaluate FRP performance under real offshore conditions and validate critical aspects of foundation fabrication, installation and operations and maintenance (O&M) methodologies, according to the Texas-based renewable energy company.

As part of the project, Entrion Wind’s partner SEALENCE, a French cleantech company specialising in underwater noise mitigation solutions, will demonstrate its SubSea Quieter (SSQ) Noise Abatement Solution adapted to Entrion Wind’s foundation.

The project's supply chain plans also include participation from Empire Engineering France, ArcelorMittal and EEW, with additional regional suppliers under evaluation.

With a site reservation signed, Entrion Wind and Fondation OPEN-C are preparing the technical, regulatory and operational requirements for testing at SEM-REV, which provides existing offshore infrastructure and a grid connection for the demonstration, the US company shared.

Created by Centrale Nantes, the SEM-REV site has been operated by Fondation OPEN-C since 2023.

“Testing at the SEM-REV offshore test site is a major milestone in the commercialization of our FRP technology. It will allow us to validate key aspects of fabrication, installation and operational performance under real offshore conditions while advancing the technology toward market deployment. We believe FRP has the potential to significantly expand the range of offshore sites where fixed-bottom wind can remain economically competitive,” said Eivind Johnsen, CEO of Entrion Wind.

According to Entrion Wind, its FRP monopile is designed to extend the economic range of fixed-bottom offshore wind into deeper waters.

With a monopile foundation combined with pretensioned mooring lines and a proprietary Top Mooring Assembly (TMA), the technology is said to increase lateral stiffness while reducing structural loads.