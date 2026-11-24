UNI-FLY has secured a contract to provide helicopter crew change services for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, currently under construction in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The Danish offshore helicopter operator said the company will establish its first Polish base at Gdańsk Lech Wałęsa Airport to support the work.

Under the contract, UNI-FLY will transport construction and commissioning personnel between the airport and the offshore site.

The company said operations will start with a Leonardo AW169 helicopter, with capacity set to increase following delivery of a new AW139 in the 7-tonne variant. The additional aircraft will expand the company's payload and range capabilities, while bringing its fleet to seven helicopters.

The new Gdańsk base will support flight operations, engineering and ground support teams, according to UNI-FLY, which left the contract value and duration undisclosed.

Baltica 2 is being built by a joint venture between PGE Group and Ørsted approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast, where 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines and four offshore substations will make up the 1.5 GW offshore wind farm.

Van Oord completed the installation of all 111 monopile foundations, 107 for the turbines and 4 for the substations, in August 2026.