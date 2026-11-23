The 104 MW Yeonggwang Yawol offshore wind farm in South Korea, set to feature Doosan Enerbility’s DS205-8MW turbines, has secured insurance coverage under LEG 2 terms.

The LEG 2 (London Engineering Group) clause defines the scope of insurance coverage for losses resulting from defects in design, materials or construction. Doosan said on 20 November the terms are widely applied in global offshore wind projects and represent an internationally recognised level of coverage for construction and installation projects.

Ahead of the insurance agreement, global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson and reinsurer Swiss Re reviewed the technical risks associated with Doosan’s 8 MW and 10 MW offshore wind turbines. According to Doosan, the assessment covered their design and certification systems, major component test results, prototype operating data, and manufacturing and quality management systems.

The review concluded that insurance underwriting for the DS205 turbines could be considered under LEG 2 terms, subject to an assessment of each project. The Yawol project has now secured insurance incorporating those terms, Doosan said.

Doosan signed a KRW 575 billion (approximately EUR 350 million) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Yawol Offshore Wind Farm Co. in December 2025. The contract covers the supply of all 13 turbines and the overall wind farm construction, while a long-term service agreement will cover maintenance after completion. Doosan said at the time that the project was targeted for completion by March 2029.