New York has allocated USD 228 million (roughly EUR 207.29 million) to five working waterfront projects aimed at accelerating offshore wind industry growth, improving port and shipyard infrastructure, according to the state governor's office.

Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the projects include the Port of Coeymans, the Port of Albany, Derecktor Shipyards, Kalypso, and Ionic Order.

The awarded projects will aim to attract and sustain a ‘diverse’ supply chain in the state by improving wharfs to make them longer and able to carry more weight. This will, in turn, allow further applications, like offshore wind manufacturing, staging, logistics and operations as well as onshore logistics or vessel repair.

Work on some of the initiatives is expected to begin ‘immediately’, per the New York government.

“New York’s ports are the foundation for our maritime industry and this funding will spur even more economic opportunities for New York residents, businesses and waterfront communities from New York City to Albany,” said State Governor Kathy Hochul.

"These projects will expand what our ports can do — including for the offshore wind industry — and create more than 1,000 good jobs.”

The Port of Coeymans, which has won USD 100 million (around EUR 90.8 million), will invest the funding to expand its capacity by building a new heavy-lift wharf, rehabilitating and expanding existing assets, as well as opening a new site for fabrication and industrial operations.

This would allow the port to accommodate larger vessels, support simultaneous operations and ramp up throughput across marine and landside activities.

The Port of Albany has secured USD 94.8 million (around EUR 86.1 million) to support the transformation of Beacon Island into the Empire Terminal, a multi-use marine terminal with an ultra-heavy-capacity wharf to support next-generation cargo handling and staging needs.

The Empire Terminal will be developed in partnership with Waterson Terminal Services and Haugland Group.

Derecktor Shipyards will invest USD 16.7 million (circa EUR 15 million) into the modernisation of shipyard infrastructure and expanded capacity to construct and service a wide range of vessels.

This will remove bottlenecks limiting growth and position the facility as a scalable, multi-use maritime asset capable of supporting offshore wind and other vessel markets, including hybrid-electric ferries, short-sea shipping vessels and US Coast Guard ships.

Brooklyn’s Kalypso project won USD 11.8 million (approximately EUR 10.7 million) to build the East Coast’s first subsea cable operations and a maintenance hub, aimed at strengthening grid reliability and operational certainty by shortening cable repair timelines for critical components in renewables, energy transmission, oil and gas, telecommunications, and others.

Ionic Order, which clinched USD 5 million (around EUR 4.5 million) in funding, is set to expand an integrated precast concrete manufacturing and staging platform on New York City’s waterfront as a means to supply offshore wind industries, coastal resiliency projects, marine civil works and utility infrastructure restoration projects.

“By modernizing our ports and supporting the industries that depend on them, we are positioning New York to compete in the evolving global maritime economy while building the infrastructure necessary to support offshore wind, clean energy, and long-term grid reliability,” State Senator Kevin Parker said.

New York currently has one operational offshore wind farm, the 132 MW South Fork Wind, while two projects, the 924 MW Sunrise Wind and 810 MW Empire Wind, are under construction.