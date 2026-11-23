AIS, formerly CRP Subsea, and LS Marine Solution have signed a contract for the supply of NjordGuard cable protection systems (CPS) and bellmouths for the Shinan-Ui Offshore Wind Farm, located around 4 kilometres off the coast of South Korea.

Per the agreement, AIS will supply 55 NjordGuard cable protection systems and 54 associated bellmouths, which are going to be used to protect the inter-array and export cables at the wind farm.

The cable protection systems and the bellmouths will be built at AIS’ purpose-built manufacturing facility in northwestern England. According to AIS, the CPS have been designed to meet the project's demanding technical requirements, including a 28-year design life.

Project engineering work will begin immediately, with delivery to South Korea slated for August 2027.

The Shinan-Ui Offshore Wind Farm is a 390 MW project located approximately south of Uido Island in South Korea. The development will feature 26 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 15 MW.

The turbines will be interconnected through a network of 66 kV inter-array cables leading to an offshore substation, from where electricity will be transmitted to shore via two 154 kV export cables.

In April 2026, South Korea wrapped up the financial close structure for the project, which is, per the Financial Services Commission (FSC), among the first “mega projects” backed under the government’s National Growth Fund programme.