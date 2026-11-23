DNV has issued a Design Evaluation Statement of Compliance for the wind turbine support structure of the 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

According to DNV, the independent evaluation assessed the support structure design against applicable international standards and project-specific requirements, including the conditions of the Taiwan Strait. DNV said the evaluation helps identify and reduce technical risks and provides additional assurance to the developer, investors and lenders.

“Independent evaluation of the support structure design gives us additional confidence as we advance the project and prepare for the next stages of development. We value DNV’s technical expertise and collaborative approach as we work to deliver reliable renewable energy for Taiwan,” said Robert Anderson, Formosa 4 Project Director at Synera Renewable Energy (SRE), the project owner and developer.

Formosa 4 is located 18 to 20 kilometres off the coast of Miaoli County, in water depths of 57 to 64 metres. The project will use three-legged jacket foundations that will support 35 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines.

Each of the jackets is around 91 metres tall, spans up to 35 metres at the base, and weighs about 2,500 tonnes. The pin piles that anchor the jackets to the seabed are between 80 and 101 metres long. Designed to address the site’s specific conditions, the foundations are among the largest of their kind in the offshore wind industry, according to SRE.

The developer awarded the wind turbine foundation supply contract to Century Wind Power (CWP) last year.