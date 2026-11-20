The UK government has set a notional initial budget of GBP 1 for offshore wind in its latest contracts for difference (CfD) auction, Allocation Round 8 (AR8), with the final amount to be decided after ministers have reviewed bids and assessed the prices developers are offering.
The initial budget, announced by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) on 19 November, also applies to the other three main technology pots: solar, onshore wind and floating and other deepwater offshore wind (ODOW).
The government will review anonymised bids across Pots 1–4 before deciding whether to increase their budgets, with any additional funding dependent on bids offering value for money for consumers and agreement with HM Treasury.
The government has also set a zero budget for Pot 5, which covers emerging and smaller technologies such as tidal stream and wave energy, and confirmed that this decision for AR8 was final. “We recognise the longer-term potential of key emerging technologies, but AR8 must prioritise affordability and strategic technologies capable of delivering clean power at scale in the near term”, the government states on a website dedicated to CfD allocation.
Under the AR8 rules, fixed-bottom offshore wind projects compete in Pot 3, while floating wind and other deepwater offshore wind projects are grouped in Pot 4. The government said the new approach will allow ministers to compare prices across wind and solar technologies before deciding which projects to support.
According to BVG Associates, almost 17 GW of fixed-bottom offshore wind capacity is eligible to compete in AR8, although the consultancy expects actual bids to total around 10 GW to 12 GW. BVG Associates estimates that between 2 GW and 5 GW could ultimately secure contracts, but noted that the nominal initial budget makes the outcome difficult to predict.
The consultancy also highlighted the potential impact of competition between projects from different seabed leasing rounds, with three projects developed through the Crown Estate's Round 4 having incurred substantial seabed option-fee costs, which could leave them with less flexibility to offer lower prices.
BVG Associates noted that the administrative strike price for fixed-bottom offshore wind remains at GBP 113 per MWh in 2024 prices, unchanged from AR7. The auction also retains separate clearing-price groups for Scottish projects and those in the rest of Great Britain to improve budget efficiency by recognising differences in project costs between the two regions, which could also influence the dynamics of the allocation round, according to the consultancy.
Final budget decisions for Pots 1–4 are expected in early 2027, after the government has reviewed the bids. The AR8 results are scheduled to be announced between 15 and 17 February 2027, according to the CfD allocation round website.
AR8 follows the previous auction round, which awarded contracts for 8.4 GW of offshore wind capacity in January 2026, the largest amount secured in a UK CfD auction to date. The UK government said the offshore wind capacity secured in AR7 came at a price around 40 per cent below the cost of building and operating new gas-fired power plants.
The government has also indicated that more substantial changes to the CfD mechanism are being considered ahead of Allocation Round 9 (AR9), following the reforms announced in the Autumn Budget 2026.