The government will review anonymised bids across Pots 1–4 before deciding whether to increase their budgets, with any additional funding dependent on bids offering value for money for consumers and agreement with HM Treasury.

The government has also set a zero budget for Pot 5, which covers emerging and smaller technologies such as tidal stream and wave energy, and confirmed that this decision for AR8 was final. “We recognise the longer-term potential of key emerging technologies, but AR8 must prioritise affordability and strategic technologies capable of delivering clean power at scale in the near term”, the government states on a website dedicated to CfD allocation.

Under the AR8 rules, fixed-bottom offshore wind projects compete in Pot 3, while floating wind and other deepwater offshore wind projects are grouped in Pot 4. The government said the new approach will allow ministers to compare prices across wind and solar technologies before deciding which projects to support.

According to BVG Associates, almost 17 GW of fixed-bottom offshore wind capacity is eligible to compete in AR8, although the consultancy expects actual bids to total around 10 GW to 12 GW. BVG Associates estimates that between 2 GW and 5 GW could ultimately secure contracts, but noted that the nominal initial budget makes the outcome difficult to predict.

The consultancy also highlighted the potential impact of competition between projects from different seabed leasing rounds, with three projects developed through the Crown Estate's Round 4 having incurred substantial seabed option-fee costs, which could leave them with less flexibility to offer lower prices.