SSE has proposed an annual EUR 3 million Community Benefit Fund for communities in south Wicklow and north Wexford if its 800 MW Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 offshore wind project in Ireland secures the remaining approvals and proceeds to construction.

The proposed fund would begin once the wind farm becomes operational. SSE said advance payments against the fund would also be made during construction, following a positive final investment decision, allowing local communities to receive support before the project starts generating electricity.

The announcement was made on 20 November ahead of a stakeholder event hosted by SSE in Arklow. According to the developer, the fund would support not-for-profit organisations and projects reflecting local priorities, potentially including community and sports facilities, education and youth initiatives, biodiversity, climate action and renewable energy measures.

Arklow Bank 2 is planned for the Irish Sea off the coasts of County Wicklow and north Wexford. The project’s application for consent for its offshore infrastructure is currently being considered by An Coimisiún Pleanála, according to SSE.

The developer has already secured planning permission for the project’s onshore grid connection and for an operations and maintenance base at Arklow Harbour’s South Dock. The latter is expected to support around 80 full-time operational jobs once the wind farm is running, SSE said.