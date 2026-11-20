SSE has proposed an annual EUR 3 million Community Benefit Fund for communities in south Wicklow and north Wexford if its 800 MW Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 offshore wind project in Ireland secures the remaining approvals and proceeds to construction.
The proposed fund would begin once the wind farm becomes operational. SSE said advance payments against the fund would also be made during construction, following a positive final investment decision, allowing local communities to receive support before the project starts generating electricity.
The announcement was made on 20 November ahead of a stakeholder event hosted by SSE in Arklow. According to the developer, the fund would support not-for-profit organisations and projects reflecting local priorities, potentially including community and sports facilities, education and youth initiatives, biodiversity, climate action and renewable energy measures.
Arklow Bank 2 is planned for the Irish Sea off the coasts of County Wicklow and north Wexford. The project’s application for consent for its offshore infrastructure is currently being considered by An Coimisiún Pleanála, according to SSE.
The developer has already secured planning permission for the project’s onshore grid connection and for an operations and maintenance base at Arklow Harbour’s South Dock. The latter is expected to support around 80 full-time operational jobs once the wind farm is running, SSE said.
The project’s delivery remains conditional on securing the offshore planning consent, establishing a commercial route to market for the electricity and reaching a positive final investment decision. Subject to meeting these requirements, construction could begin towards the end of the decade, with the wind farm expected to start exporting electricity in the early 2030s, according to SSE.
SSE estimates that Arklow Bank 2 could generate up to EUR 800 million in overall economic benefits for Ireland, including around EUR 400 million in the Wicklow and Wexford region, while supporting approximately 2,300 direct and indirect jobs over its delivery and operational lifetime.
The proposed community fund is a voluntary commitment by SSE and is conditional on the project proceeding. The developer said it wants to work with local communities, government bodies and industry to develop the fund and identify investment priorities.