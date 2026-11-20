The installation of all 68 foundations at Vattenfall’s 980 MW Nordlicht I offshore wind farm in the German North Sea has been completed, as DEME has installed the final transition pieces.
The milestone follows the installation of the 68th monopile at the end of September.
DEME was responsible for transporting and installing the monopiles and transition pieces at the project site, located approximately 85 kilometres north of Borkum. The monopiles were manufactured by EEW Special Pipe Constructions, while CS Wind Offshore supplied the transition pieces.
Vattenfall said environmental monitoring is being carried out throughout construction, including monitoring of birds and marine mammals using radar, cameras and acoustic systems.
Nordlicht I will comprise 68 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. Vattenfall said production of the project’s cables by TKF and turbine towers by Vestas is under way, with the first tower sections already delivered to Esbjerg. Production of the blades and nacelles is expected to start in the coming months.
Once in operation, the 980 Nordlicht I will become Germany’s largest offshore wind farm.
The developer expects Nordlicht I to enter commercial operation in 2028, while the second phase of its 1.6 GW Nordlicht cluster, the 630 MW Nordlicht II, is planned to follow in 2029.