DEME was responsible for transporting and installing the monopiles and transition pieces at the project site, located approximately 85 kilometres north of Borkum. The monopiles were manufactured by EEW Special Pipe Constructions, while CS Wind Offshore supplied the transition pieces.

Vattenfall said environmental monitoring is being carried out throughout construction, including monitoring of birds and marine mammals using radar, cameras and acoustic systems.

Nordlicht I will comprise 68 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. Vattenfall said production of the project’s cables by TKF and turbine towers by Vestas is under way, with the first tower sections already delivered to Esbjerg. Production of the blades and nacelles is expected to start in the coming months.