Fourteen industry organisations from nine countries have signed an agreement to develop a joint industrial strategy for offshore wind in the Baltic Sea region, with the first tender-independent regional assessment set to identify national manufacturing strengths, supply chain gaps and investment needs.

The agreement was signed in Warsaw during the Offshore Wind Poland 2026 conference on 18 November, following an initiative by the Polish Wind Energy Association (PSEW) with support from WindEurope. According to PSEW, the aim is to identify the industrial specialisations of individual countries and combine their capabilities into a coordinated regional supply chain.

The initiative builds on Poland’s experience in developing its own offshore wind industrial strategy. In April 2025, PSEW and the Wind Industry Hub Foundation presented a national strategy estimating that Polish companies could secure up to 40 per cent of the offshore wind supply chain. The document also identified several hundred Polish companies with capabilities relevant to the sector, according to PSEW.

The new regional strategy will cover the full offshore wind value chain, including component manufacturing, ports and maritime infrastructure, vessels and logistics, power grids, installation and maintenance, engineering, research and innovation, and financing. According to PSEW, the participating organisations will use comparable data to assess industrial capacity, identify supply chain bottlenecks and investment requirements, and establish priorities for cooperation.

The signatories also plan to exchange information on industrial capabilities and workforce needs, cooperate on skills development, research and innovation, and prepare joint recommendations for the industry, national governments and EU institutions. The strategy aims to provide an industry perspective that complements existing cooperation between governments and European institutions, according to Latvian Wind Energy Association Executive Director Lasma Livzeniece.

The 14 signatories are the Polish Wind Energy Association (PSEW) and Wind Industry Hub Foundation from Poland; WindEurope; Latvian Wind Energy Association; Lithuanian Wind Power Association; Estonian Wind Power Association; Renewables Finland and Team Renewable Arctic Finland; Green Power Sweden; Green Power Denmark; VDMA Power Systems and the Federal Association of Offshore Wind Energy from Germany; and Norwegian Offshore Wind and Norwegian Energy Partners.

Although Norway is not a Baltic Sea coastal country, its organisations are participating to contribute the country's offshore wind industrial and supply chain capabilities, according to PSEW.

The agreement is also presented as a further step in the Baltic Energy Initiative, a regional cooperation platform established in Warsaw in September following an initiative by Orlen. According to PSEW, the platform brings together companies from the region to cooperate on offshore wind, critical infrastructure protection and engagement with EU institutions.

The regional industrial initiative follows the offshore wind ambitions set out in the Marienborg Declaration. In August 2022, eight Baltic Sea EU member states agreed to increase offshore wind capacity in the region from 2.8 GW to 19.6 GW by 2030.