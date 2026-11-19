Europe’s ports will need around EUR 2.4 billion in investment to expand offshore wind installation capacity after 2030, and governments must provide greater visibility on future projects to encourage investment, according to WindEurope.
Last year, WindEurope said Europe needed to invest an extra EUR 6.4 billion in port facilities and new vessels to reach its offshore wind energy goals, including an additional EUR 2.4 billion to support projects that will be under construction from 2030 onwards.
Offshore wind developments depend on ports with high-load quays, deeper berths and sufficient space to handle large components. However, the deployment of offshore wind has begun outpacing the port infrastructure needed to deliver offshore wind power effectively, according to the European wind energy organisation.
The demand for port infrastructure is expected to exceed supply at the beginning of the next decade, just when offshore wind deployment must accelerate, and port infrastructure projects typically take somewhere between six and ten years to progress from permitting to commissioning.
This is why WindEurope and other participants of the WindEurope Offshore Wind Ports Platform meeting on 27-28 October have highlighted the need for governments to ensure a predictable volume of offshore wind projects by providing clarity with offshore wind plans and auctions, so the ports have enough time to develop and meet the future demand.
Offshore wind auctions are being delayed in many Member States, project timelines are moving and projects are struggling to reach final investment decisions. For this reason, investments need to happen well before announced offshore wind projects arrive.
Simultaneously, per WindEurope’s report, ports cannot justify investments worth billions of euros on the basis of political ambition alone. A predictable pipeline of offshore wind projects is required to make those investments bankable and provide the visibility required across the wider wind supply chain.
The EU Ports Strategy, which, alongside the Clean Industrial Deal, supports Europe’s broader clean transition and industrial competitiveness agenda, recognises the growing strategic role of Europe's ports and calls for better coordination of port investments.
EU Member States now need to put the strategy into practice and set out firm auction schedules with sufficient volumes for the coming years. Governments must look beyond national port planning and get a better grasp of the necessary sea basin level capacity, the organisation shared.
Such coordination is ‘essential’ given that offshore wind supply chains operate across national borders, with ports in one country regularly supporting wind farms in another.
North Sea Energy Ministers have already committed to jointly assess port capacity expansion needs by Q2 2027.
“Ports and the whole offshore wind supply chain need certainty across the North Seas Energy Cooperation region. Positive outlook numbers are not enough when final investment decisions keep shifting in time,” Erik Bertholet, WindEurope’s Offshore Wind Ports Platform (OWPP) Chair, said.
The EU Parliament’s Transport and Tourism Committee (TRAN) is now also looking at a new Own Initiative report on the implementation of the EU Ports Strategy.
WindEurope said that offshore wind must be firmly embedded in this discussion, and that the Parliament needs to push for port infrastructure financing to be much more closely linked to Europe’s offshore wind deployment pipeline.