Offshore wind developments depend on ports with high-load quays, deeper berths and sufficient space to handle large components. However, the deployment of offshore wind has begun outpacing the port infrastructure needed to deliver offshore wind power effectively, according to the European wind energy organisation.

The demand for port infrastructure is expected to exceed supply at the beginning of the next decade, just when offshore wind deployment must accelerate, and port infrastructure projects typically take somewhere between six and ten years to progress from permitting to commissioning.

This is why WindEurope and other participants of the WindEurope Offshore Wind Ports Platform meeting on 27-28 October have highlighted the need for governments to ensure a predictable volume of offshore wind projects by providing clarity with offshore wind plans and auctions, so the ports have enough time to develop and meet the future demand.

Offshore wind auctions are being delayed in many Member States, project timelines are moving and projects are struggling to reach final investment decisions. For this reason, investments need to happen well before announced offshore wind projects arrive.

Simultaneously, per WindEurope’s report, ports cannot justify investments worth billions of euros on the basis of political ambition alone. A predictable pipeline of offshore wind projects is required to make those investments bankable and provide the visibility required across the wider wind supply chain.

The EU Ports Strategy, which, alongside the Clean Industrial Deal, supports Europe’s broader clean transition and industrial competitiveness agenda, recognises the growing strategic role of Europe's ports and calls for better coordination of port investments.