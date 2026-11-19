The Muir Mhòr floating offshore wind farm, which is expected to generate enough electricity annually for over a million homes, has been granted consent by the Scottish Government.

Situated around 63 kilometres off the coast of Aberdeenshire, the Muir Mhor project will have a generating capacity of up to 1 GW. The power is going to be produced by 67 turbines.

With the consent now in place, developer Fred. Olsen Seawind anticipates the floating wind farm to start generating clean power by 2030.

According to the Scottish government, the consent lays out several conditions that Fred. Olsen Seawind must meet as the project progresses. These include measures to mitigate potential impacts on commercial fisheries and environmental compensation for potential impacts on seabirds.

“This is an important milestone for Scotland’s offshore wind ambitions, with Muir Mhor offering significant potential to strengthen energy security, drive down floating offshore wind costs and unlock investment and jobs,” Public Service Reform Secretary Ivan McKee said.

“Alongside Scotland's 11 operational offshore wind farms with a generating capacity of 4.3GW, there is now more than 11GW of consented capacity, demonstrating real opportunities for the Scottish supply chain and helping to deliver our net zero ambitions,” McKee added.

Fred. Olsen Seawind and its then-partner Vattenfall submitted applications for both offshore and onshore consents to the Scottish authorities for review in December 2024. The project received onshore consent in 2025.