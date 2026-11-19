Damen Shipyards Group has delivered the 90-metre commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Purus Vortex to Purus, adding the first Damen-built CSOV to the company’s fleet.

The vessel, designed to support Purus’s offshore wind operations, was completed at Damen’s Ha Long shipyard in Vietnam.

The CSOV features hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and a battery array for peak shaving, while its engines and systems are prepared for future operation on methanol and the possible installation of offshore charging equipment, according to Damen.

Purus said the delivery of Purus Vortex marks the latest addition to its Renewables Infrastructure fleet, alongside Purus Coriolis and Purus Chinook, built by Vard. The company took delivery of CSOV Purus Chinook in 2025 and Purus Coriolis in March 2026. The two vessels are based on Vard’s 4 19 design and also feature hybrid propulsion and accommodation for up to 120 people.