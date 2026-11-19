A new cable-lay barge that Danish power cable manufacturer and installation firm NKT purchased from Boskalis last year has been widened by 8 meters as part of its transformation into a nearshore cable-laying barge.

NKT reported in October 2025 that it had invested in the Boka Constructor cable-lay barge from Dutch Boskalis, with plans to modernise the unit for nearshore cable installation operations.

Built in 2016 at Gdynia/Swinemünde, Boka Constructor, now renamed NKT Isabella, is 126 metres long and used to offer accommodation for 50 persons.

As part of its transformation programme, the barge has been widened by 8 metres, increasing its width from 32 to 40 metres, creating space for the cable-handling equipment to be installed while helping keep its draft low for operations in ultra-shallow waters.

The upgrades have also increased the barge's accommodation capacity to 73 persons.

Once fully equipped, NKT Isabella will have three cable turntables with a combined capacity of 6,000 tonnes.

Further modifications and mobilisation are now underway, with the vessel set to join NKT's marine installation fleet next year.