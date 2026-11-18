France-headquartered SPIE has signed an agreement to acquire Polish power engineering company Enprom Group, which provides services to transmission and distribution system operators and offshore project developers in Poland and Germany.

According to SPIE, the acquisition of 100 per cent of Enprom’s shares will strengthen its capabilities in high-voltage engineering and installation, particularly for substations and overhead power lines.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2027, subject to antitrust approval.

Headquartered in Warsaw, Enprom provides design, engineering, installation, modernisation and maintenance services for transmission lines and substations. Its customers include Poland’s and Germany’s national transmission system operators, Polish distribution system operators and offshore project developers, according to SPIE.

The company has been involved in several Polish offshore wind projects, including Baltic Power, Poland's first offshore wind farm, and Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, which are currently under construction.

Earlier this year, Enprom was selected as part of a consortium with Ramboll and Projmors ASE Group to advance the technical planning and permitting for Orlen Neptun’s 900 MW Baltic East offshore wind farm.