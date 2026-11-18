Slipform Engineering has proposed a large manufacturing facility in the Scottish Highlands, which would be capable of producing 36 concrete floating wind foundations per year.

The proposed project has now taken a step forward following a collaboration between the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) and the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP), which brought Slipform Engineering together with NMIS to assess the proposed factory's production capacity, costs and workforce requirements ahead of major investment decisions.

Slipform Engineering proposed the facility, to be known as Slip4Wind, at Kishorn, a sea loch in the north-west of the Scottish Highlands.

With up to 36 concrete floating offshore wind foundations manufactured per year, the factory output could support more than 500 MW of offshore wind capacity annually, according to NMIS.

Each foundation’s weight would be around 20,000 tonnes. Given the weight, Slipform Engineering plans to keep the foundations in place with a gantry system that would move the manufacturing equipment around the foundations.

Slipform said it plans to apply slipforming, a construction technique that uses continuously moving moulds to build large concrete structures. Once complete, the structures could be transferred directly into the water.

Alongside its plans for Kishorn, Slipform Engineering is progressing work on its demonstration, research, development and training facility at Hunterston in North Ayrshire. Work is now well underway, the company shared, with the facility slated to open in January 2027.

The site will allow the company to test a smaller version of its gantry system, trial different concrete materials and develop the skills needed to support future production at Kishorn.

The proposal for the Kishorn factory comes just more than a year after an announcement that construction work on the Kishorn port, which would increase the size of the dry dock and reclaim land to create capacity for the manufacturing of concrete floating offshore wind foundations, would start.