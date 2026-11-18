SeaTwirl has handed over the basic design documentation for the 2 MW floating vertical-axis offshore wind turbine being developed as part of the Horizon Europe Verti-Go project.

SeaTwirl submitted the basic design to the project coordinator, University College Cork, which in turn submitted it to the EU’s executive agency, CINEA, on 29 September 2026.

Now that the project has progressed to detailed design, the aim is to meet all the technical requirements for a final investment decision. This will ensure that the turbine can be fabricated, installed and operated at sea.

SeaTwirl’s engineering team assessed the design against all of the project’s main objectives.

The turbine must not only have an installed capacity of 2 MW but also generate sufficient power at all wind speeds to deliver the planned amount of energy. The turbine’s capacity is projected to be almost 70 times the capacity of SeaTwirl’s 30 kW S1 prototype, which was spinning off Lysekil from 2015 to 2025.

The engineers also determined the turbine’s major components and dimensions, including the rotor diameter, the turbine’s height above the surface and how deep it extends below the surface.

Efforts were undertaken to ensure that the turbine can be manufactured and installed using as much existing infrastructure and equipment as possible, as well.

The turbine’s overall structure, including the critical interfaces between the major components, has also been determined.

“We have succeeded in designing the turbine with a small number of systems, which results in lower complexity and less maintenance. We have also retained our flexibility in manufacturing and installation, so that we do not rely on expensive crane vessels,” Björn Fagerström, who leads the engineering work in Verti-Go, said.

According to SeaTwirl, the construction and operations phase is planned to last until the end of 2029.

Part of the EU’s Horizon Europe framework programme, Verti-Go has gained partners from nine countries. The project has thus far received around EUR 15 million in funding, roughly half of which goes to SeaTwirl.

In September 2026, SeaTwirl also received approval from the Swedish Energy Agency to transfer just over SEK 38 million (around EUR 3.5 million) from a previous grant to Verti-Go. The project also received funding from the EU in September 2025.