The joint venture between Equinor and Polenergia has awarded Searenergy Poland a contract for hook-up and commissioning (HUC) work on the offshore substations at the 1.44 GW Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms, and for commissioning support for the 100 wind turbines that the two wind farms will comprise.

The company will supply key commissioning personnel for onshore and offshore activities, alongside engineering, health, safety and environmental (HSE) services and on-site procurement support.

Searenergy will also carry out corrective maintenance on transition pieces (TPs) from the developers’ operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Łeba, preparing the components for wind turbine installation.

Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 are being built in the Polish Baltic Sea, approximately 37 kilometres and 22 kilometres off the coast, respectively. Each project has a planned capacity of 720 MW and will feature 50 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, each rated at 14.4 MW.

The offshore construction campaign has already seen all 100 turbine foundations and two offshore substation jacket foundations installed. Heerema Marine Contractors completed the four-month installation campaign in September using its semi-submersible crane vessel Thialf, according to the contractor.

Heerema is scheduled to return to the Baltic Sea this winter to install the Bałtyk 2 offshore substation topside, while the topside for Bałtyk 3 is scheduled for installation in summer 2027.