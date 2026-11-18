The temporary tender mechanism will give developers the option to submit bids without state aid, offering a concession payment to the Dutch State for the right to develop the site. Only if no such bids are received will the government consider applications requesting financial support.

In that case, developers will compete for a variable aid premium on top of market electricity prices, with the lowest bid winning each site. The premium will be paid when market prices are too low to cover the cost of electricity production. The scheme also includes a bid cap and a claw-back mechanism requiring beneficiaries to repay part of the aid if market prices exceed their contracted strike price.

The tender prequalification criteria will include requirements under the EU Net-Zero Industry Act to diversify supply chains for wind turbines and key components, reducing dependence on imports from outside Europe.

The Commission said the scheme was necessary to address market and investment risks affecting offshore wind projects and included safeguards to ensure that support is proportionate and does not result in overcompensation.

The Dutch government initially planned to tender only the 1 GW IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A site in 2026. In April, the government added the 1 GW Gamma-B site, bringing the planned capacity to 2 GW.