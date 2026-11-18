The European Commission has approved a Dutch state aid scheme with a maximum budget of EUR 9.45 billion to support the development of the IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A and IJmuiden Ver Gamma-B offshore wind farms, for which a tender will be launched this month.
Announced on 17 November, the approval covers the Netherlands’ Temporary Support Mechanism for Offshore Wind Energy (TOWOZ), under which the Dutch government will organise the upcoming tender. As reported earlier, the temporary subsidy mechanism has been put in place to support the projects while the government is working on setting up a contract for difference (CfD) model for offshore wind, which is expected to be implemented from mid-2027.
The temporary tender mechanism will give developers the option to submit bids without state aid, offering a concession payment to the Dutch State for the right to develop the site. Only if no such bids are received will the government consider applications requesting financial support.
In that case, developers will compete for a variable aid premium on top of market electricity prices, with the lowest bid winning each site. The premium will be paid when market prices are too low to cover the cost of electricity production. The scheme also includes a bid cap and a claw-back mechanism requiring beneficiaries to repay part of the aid if market prices exceed their contracted strike price.
The tender prequalification criteria will include requirements under the EU Net-Zero Industry Act to diversify supply chains for wind turbines and key components, reducing dependence on imports from outside Europe.
The Commission said the scheme was necessary to address market and investment risks affecting offshore wind projects and included safeguards to ensure that support is proportionate and does not result in overcompensation.
The Dutch government initially planned to tender only the 1 GW IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A site in 2026. In April, the government added the 1 GW Gamma-B site, bringing the planned capacity to 2 GW.
In June, the Netherlands increased the maximum support price for both sites to EUR 117/MWh for Gamma-A and EUR 116/MWh for Gamma-B. The government said the adjustment accounts for investment uncertainties and improves the prospects of attracting developers to the tender.
The tender for the two offshore wind sites will open for applications on 26 November, with the application period closing on 10 December. The government plans to grant the permits in the first quarter of 2027.
The IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A and IJmuiden Ver Gamma-B offshore wind farms are expected to become operational in 2032.