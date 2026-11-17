Eneco has made ten years of operational data from its 120 MW Princess Amalia offshore wind farm (Prinses Amaliawindpark) in the Netherlands publicly available, aiming to support research into the performance and efficiency of offshore wind turbines and wind farms.

The dataset includes information on electricity generation at individual turbines, turbine operating status and wind speeds at the site. Eneco has made the data freely accessible through a platform operated by the Dutch research organisation TNO.

“This is a treasure trove for researchers”, said René Bos, wind expert at Eneco. “With this dataset, they can see how wind farms in the North Sea behave over longer periods and also see what was generated per turbine. This increases our understanding of, for example, wake effects within a wind farm. By making the data freely available, we lower the threshold for research and promote open science.”

The Princess Amalia offshore wind farm, which has been operational since 2008, is located approximately 23 kilometres off the coast of IJmuiden in the Dutch North Sea and comprises 60 Vestas V80-2.0 MW turbines.

For Eneco, this is the second time the company has released data from an offshore wind farm in the past few months, following a similar initiative by Ecowende, in which Eneco is a shareholder.

This September, the Ecowende joint venture made its first ecological datasets from the 760 MW Hollandse Kust West VI offshore wind farm publicly available through HUB Ocean’s Ocean Data Platform.