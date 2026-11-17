Smulders, a Belgian arm of Eiffage Métal, has won a subcontract from Dragados Offshore for the fabrication of the jacket foundation supporting the LanWin beta offshore converter platform in Germany.

Work on the LanWin beta platform, which is a component of LanWin2, a high-voltage direct current grid connection project in the North Sea right offshore Germany, is slated to begin in early 2027, with load-out expected for 2030.

According to Smulders, the company will manufacture the jacket foundation in Belgium and Poland, followed by final assembly and load-out in the Netherlands.

Once completed, the project, representing the next phase in the expansion of TenneT’s offshore grid infrastructure, will connect North Sea wind farms to onshore systems in Germany, delivering 2 GW of renewable energy.

"As offshore wind capacity continues to grow, reliable transmission infrastructure becomes increasingly important. We look forward to contributing our expertise in complex offshore steel structures and to working closely with our partners to deliver this project successfully,” said Wim Vaes, Business Unit Director, Offshore Platforms, at Smulders.

Scheduled for commissioning in 2031, LanWin2 is a key part of TenneT's 2GW programme, which, per the transmission system operator, aims to standardise and accelerate offshore renewable energy transmission across Europe.

The first steel for the offshore converter platform was cut in September 2025 at Dragados Offshore’s facilities in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.