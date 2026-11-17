HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) has signed an agreement with three South Korean companies to develop an offshore wind manufacturing and supply chain cluster at Gunsan Shipyard, using part of the facility’s currently idle land.

HJSC, J-Ocean Heavy Industries, Myungwoon Industrial Development and Unison signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 27 October at HJSC’s headquarters in Seoul.

For HJSC, the agreement marks a move into offshore wind component production, including towers and offshore substations, while J-Ocean Heavy Industries plans to use the partnership to diversify the shipyard’s activities beyond shipbuilding, according to the companies.

Under the agreement, J-Ocean Heavy Industries will provide production infrastructure at Gunsan Shipyard for offshore wind structures and related equipment. HJSC will contribute its shipbuilding and offshore manufacturing expertise to the development of production facilities for offshore wind turbine towers and offshore substations, while Myungwoon Industrial Development and Unison will share their experience in project development, technology and production, and cooperate on building a supply chain for offshore wind equipment.

J-Ocean Heavy Industries plans to use 100,000 pyeong (around 33 hectares) of idle land at the shipyard for the cluster, out of the facility’s total 540,000 pyeong (around 179 hectares), according to HJSC. The remaining area is to be used for shipbuilding activities.

HJSC said the proposed cluster could strengthen links between regional manufacturing and the offshore wind supply chain, with increased participation by local suppliers and new jobs expected to benefit the Gunsan area.