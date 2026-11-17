The Scottish Association for Marine Science is set to install environmental monitoring equipment near the Kincardine floating wind farm, roughly one kilometre from the site, as part of the EQUIFy programme.

The EQUIFy project (Establishing a Framework for Quantifiable Evidence of Ecosystem Change Throughout the Lifecycle of UK Floating Offshore Wind Farms) is a four-year research programme funded by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and The Crown Estate, running from January 2025 to December 2028, with a budget of approximately GBP 3.53 million (around EUR 4.23 million).

EQUIFy is one of two projects under the ECOFlow programme, alongside FrontLine, investigating the environmental effects of floating offshore wind.

The project brings together experts from Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML), the University of Plymouth, Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) and a wider network of academic, public-sector and industry partners.

It aims to develop a transferable, evidence-based framework for predicting and quantifying ecosystem responses to floating wind developments, from individual turbines to regional, whole-shelf scales.

Developed by Kincardine Offshore Windfarm Ltd. (KOWL) and commissioned in 2021, the Kincardine project features five Vestas V164-9.5 MW turbines on WindFloat semi-submersible foundations.

With a 47.5 MW total installed capacity, the floating wind farm is able to produce over 200 GWh of clean electricity annually.

In September 2024, a turbine generator on Kincardine was replaced, in what was described as the “world’s first” in-situ major component exchange at a floating offshore wind farm.