Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce has called on the UK government to protect Scotland’s offshore wind pipeline, including floating wind projects, in the forthcoming Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP), warning that the country risks losing investment, skilled jobs and supply-chain capabilities as energy businesses increasingly look overseas.

The recommendation forms part of the Chamber’s eight-point plan published on 16 November alongside its 44th Energy Transition Survey, produced in partnership with Johnston Carmichael and D2Zero. The report calls for an urgent reset of UK energy policy to restore business confidence and support investment across the energy sector.

The SSEP will set out the future locations, capacities and timing of electricity and hydrogen generation and storage infrastructure across Great Britain.

According to the Chamber, its survey points to growing concerns over the UK’s ability to retain energy investment and supply-chain activity. Respondents expect the UK share of their revenues to fall from 56 per cent currently to 45 per cent within five years, while confidence in the UK Continental Shelf stands at a net balance of minus 48 for the next 12 months and minus 57 over five years.

The Chamber said the findings indicated that businesses were increasingly looking to overseas markets where they see more favourable conditions.

"To compensate for lack of traditional and new projects at home, the survey shows that our world class energy supply chain is being increasingly forced to look overseas for work, offshoring the people, equipment and resources needed to build out our clean power future”, said Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

"Where once, exporting was the icing on the cake for many of these firms, it is now a necessity. And worryingly, being based in Aberdeen which was once an easy 'head' decision is increasingly becoming only a 'heart' decision – an incredibly perilous position for this region's economy. We have already seen companies decide to move their HQs overseas and this might just be the tip of the iceberg."

The survey also found that only 41 per cent of companies are actively diversifying, the lowest proportion in three years, while 22 per cent plan to increase their oil and gas activities. Businesses expect oil and gas to continue accounting for 60 per cent of their activity in five years.

The Chamber's other recommendations include bringing forward the replacement of the Energy Profits Levy with the Oil & Gas Revenue Levy before 2030, honouring existing oil and gas licences, and restoring momentum behind the Acorn carbon capture project. It also called for faster investment by Great British Energy in major projects supporting the North-east supply chain and the creation of a single overarching economic regulator.

The report also highlights concerns about workforce availability, with more than four in ten respondents saying they do not believe the UK will have sufficient skills to meet its energy transition ambitions if current trends continue.

"Engineering expertise takes decades to develop. Once lost, it cannot simply be recreated when the next major project arrives. Protecting that knowledge, attracting new talent and giving the next generation confidence in a long-term career in energy must be priorities for industry and government alike”, said James Gaskell, chief executive officer of Hydrasun, a D2Zero company.

"Aberdeen has already demonstrated its ability to build world-class businesses, solve complex engineering challenges and compete on the international stage. I firmly believe it can do so again as the global energy landscape evolves."