Port of Blyth Sets Out GBP 200 Million Offshore Wind Upgrade Plan

The Port of Blyth has revealed a phased investment programme of up to GBP 200 million (around EUR 239.6 million) to improve infrastructure and port capability and support the next generation of offshore wind and clean energy developments.

Named the ‘Future Ready’ strategy, the programme will support port infrastructure and expand capacity as well as create new opportunities for the manufacturing of clean energy and supply chain growth across the North East, port representatives have said.

The early development phase of the programme is jointly funded by the Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council and the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority.

A GBP 275,000 (around EUR 329,496) match funding was also awarded by The Crown Estate through its GBP 50 million (nearly EUR 60 million) Supply Chain Accelerator Fund, the Port of Blyth shared.

“Building on more than 25 years of experience in offshore wind, this investment will strengthen our infrastructure and capabilities, creating new opportunities for businesses, attracting inward investment and supporting the continued growth of the UK’s clean energy sector,” said Martin Lawlor OBE, Chief Executive at Port of Blyth.

Per the Port of Blyth, ‘Future Ready’ unites several developments, including the Battleship Wharf expansion, revealed earlier this year.

The wharf expansion, to be finished by 2030, is part of a GBP 100 million (roughly EUR 116 million) investment scheme that seeks to improve the port’s marine and terminal infrastructure.