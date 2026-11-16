IX Renewables, TWD Strengthen Offshore Wind Partnership in Taiwan and APAC

IX Renewables and TWD have reaffirmed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that sets up a path toward continued collaboration and the establishing of a framework to support offshore wind development across Taiwan and the wider Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The partnership, building on a 2024 MoU, puts together the former company’s EPCI management capabilities with TWD’s engineering and construction expertise to create a platform for broader collaboration across offshore wind markets in Taiwan and the APAC region.

“We are glad to have a strategic partner that is invested in Taiwan’s offshore wind industry and helps move projects forward in a complex stakeholder landscape. It is reassuring to see both IX Renewables and TWD present in the market, committed and ready to help deliver a greener future,” Christos Charalambous, Country Manager at TWD Taiwan, said.