IX Renewables, TWD Strengthen Offshore Wind Partnership in Taiwan and APAC

IX Renewables and TWD have reaffirmed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that sets up a path toward continued collaboration and the establishing of a framework to support offshore wind development across Taiwan and the wider Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
The partnership, building on a 2024 MoU, puts together the former company’s EPCI management capabilities with TWD’s engineering and construction expertise to create a platform for broader collaboration across offshore wind markets in Taiwan and the APAC region.
“We are glad to have a strategic partner that is invested in Taiwan’s offshore wind industry and helps move projects forward in a complex stakeholder landscape. It is reassuring to see both IX Renewables and TWD present in the market, committed and ready to help deliver a greener future,” Christos Charalambous, Country Manager at TWD Taiwan, said.
According to IX Renewables, the collaboration will aim to identify and address complex technical and operational interdependencies that are not always fully recognized during the engineering and design stages.
As offshore wind development progresses into deeper waters across APAC, the need for expertise in both fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind projects continues to grow. This is why IX Renewables and TWD will require close collaboration among developers, engineering specialists, contractors, financial institutions, and supply chain partners to turn project ideas into reality, according to the companies.
Offshore wind development in the region is gaining momentum, as Taiwan has worked toward advancing the launch of the Round 3.3 offshore wind auction process and the government's proposed framework for floating offshore wind demonstration projects, with South Korea and Japan also developing both fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind projects.
In October 2025, IX Renewables shook hands with the Taipei-headquartered Asia Cement Corporation (ACC) to collaborate on the 180 MW Rui Li 1 floating offshore wind project.
The Rui Li 1 floating offshore wind project is being done in cooperation with GF Corporation, Hexicon, and SNOW.