First Monopiles, Turbine Towers Delivered for 315 MW Japanese Offshore Wind Farm Ahead of 2027 Construction

Preparations for offshore construction of Japan's 315 MW Oga–Katagami–Akita offshore wind farm are advancing, with the first batch of monopiles delivered in September and the first wind turbine towers arriving on 29 October, ahead of offshore construction that is scheduled to start in spring 2027.

The Oga–Katagami–Akita project is being developed off Akita Prefecture by the Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy consortium, which comprises Jera Nex bp, Electric Power Development (J-POWER), Tohoku Electric Power and Itochu Corporation.

The recently delivered monopile batch includes Japan's first domestically manufactured monopiles for an offshore wind farm, manufactured by JFE Engineering at its Kasaoka Monopile Plant.

JFE Engineering secured the contract for foundation manufacturing and transportation services in December 2025 from Kajima Corporation, which was contracted by the developer in October 2025 for the manufacturing, procurement, transportation, and installation of turbine foundations.