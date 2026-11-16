China’s Offshore Wind Capacity Nears 50 GW as Country Targets 100+ GW by 2030

China’s grid-connected offshore wind capacity reached 49.84 GW at the end of September 2026, according to data from the National Energy Administration (NEA). This puts the country almost halfway to achieving its 2030 goal of having 100+ GW of offshore wind installed by 2030.

According to NEA’s update on renewable energy installations in the first three quarters of the year, China added 2.45 GW of offshore wind capacity to the grid during the first nine months of 2026.

“As of the end of September this year, the national cumulative grid-connected wind power capacity reached 700 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 20.4%, including 650 million kilowatts of onshore wind power and 49.84 million kilowatts of offshore wind power. In the first three quarters of this year, the national cumulative wind power generation reached 855.4 billion kilowatt-hours, with an average utilization rate of 92.1%”, NEA stated.

China aims to increase its cumulative installed offshore wind capacity to more than 100 GW by 2030, and start construction on around 100 GW of new offshore wind projects between 2026 and 2030. The latter is set out in China’s 15th Five-Year Renewable Energy Development Plan, issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the NEA in July 2026.

The country has seen several construction and operation milestones in offshore wind this year.

On 24 September, China General Nuclear Power Corporation’s (CGN) 2 GW Yangjiang Fanshi offshore wind project in Guangdong reached full-capacity operation. The offshore wind farm comprises 131 turbines, including 33 units rated at 18 MW.