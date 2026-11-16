Acta Marine Welcomes Last of Four Next-Generation CSOVs

Acta Marine has added Acta Aquarius, the fourth and final vessel in its series of next-generation walk-to-work (W2W) DP2 construction service operation vessels (CSOVs) built by Tersan Shipyard in Yalova in Turkey, to its roster.
Fitted with a battery power system as well as a dual-fuel methanol-powered engine, the CSOV wraps up the company’s fleet expansion programme that aims to support more sustainable operations in the offshore energy sector, Acta Marine has said.
The handover of the 89.6-metre-long Acta Aquarius, which will fly under the Dutch and the French flags, follows the delivery of the CSOV’s daughter craft Acta Situla. The 12-metre-long Acta Situla was handed over to the Rotterdam-headquartered maritime player in June this year.
As previously reported, the first of four CSOVs from the company’s next-generation newbuilding program, the Acta Pegasus, was delivered to Acta Marine in January this year. The ship was deployed on offshore wind projects in France.
In June this year, sister vessel Acta Hercules was added to the company’s roster. Signed under a five-year charter contract with Vestas, the CSOV aids in the construction of offshore wind projects across Northwest Europe.
Acta Gemini, the third unit of the series, was handed over to the Dutch player back in June.
The CSOV was also deployed to provide offshore accommodation and W2W services for technicians and specialists involved in the commissioning and future operation and maintenance (O&M) of the 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm.