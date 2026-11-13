Massachusetts, Nova Scotia Explore Joint Offshore Wind Energy Opportunities

The governments of Canada’s Nova Scotia and the US state of Massachusetts have issued a joint request for information (RFI) on offshore wind development in Nova Scotia and the delivery of clean energy to the New England grid.

The deal was penned by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER), the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) and the Nova Scotia Department of Energy (NSDOE).

Issued on 12 November, the RFI will be open for submissions from offshore wind and transmission developers, utilities, Indigenous communities, fisheries representatives, labour organisations, researchers, supply chain companies and environmental groups until December 1 2026.

According to the Nova Scotia government, the agreement, which also includes Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont, falls under the scope of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in early 2026 between the two jurisdictions.