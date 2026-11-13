Keel Laid for Heerema’s Barge Purpose-Built for TenneT 2 GW Offshore Grid Connection Platforms

Construction of Heerema Marine Contractors’ new H-731 float-over barge has reached the keel-laying stage, around eleven months after the first steel was cut for the vessel at the CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE) yard in Daishan, China.

Heerema announced the milestone on social media, saying the keel was laid this week at the Chinese shipyard. The company started construction of the 222.5-metre-long barge in December 2025.

H-731 is being built specifically to support the installation of offshore converter station topsides under TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid programme, for which the companies signed a contract in January 2025.