Cadeler Secures Turbine and Foundation Installation Work on Large UK Offshore Wind Farm

Cadeler has signed an exclusivity agreement for the installation of foundations and wind turbines on a large-scale offshore wind farm in the UK, the company said on 11 November, leaving the client and the project unnamed.

The work under the agreement is expected to start around 2030.

For the foundations campaign, Cadeler will be using two vessels, one A-Class vessel and one O-Class vessel, and the wind turbines will be installed by a P-Class vessel.

The company announced the exclusivity agreement shortly after securing a contract to transport and install wind turbines at the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK with its newbuild A-class installation vessel Wind Apex.

The vessel is currently under construction at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry shipyard in China.