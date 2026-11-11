UK and Japan Sign Offshore Wind Industrial Compact to Deepen Cooperation

The UK and Japan have signed an Offshore Wind Industrial Compact to strengthen cooperation on fixed-bottom, floating and deepwater offshore wind, with a focus on joint investment, technology demonstration and supply chain development.

The agreement was signed on 10 November by Michael Shanks, the UK's Minister of State for Energy, and Takagi Kei, Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The compact sets out four areas for cooperation, including co-investment in offshore wind projects in both countries, testing and demonstration of floating and deepwater technologies, development of resilient supply chains, and the exchange of expertise on offshore wind policy and regulatory frameworks.

Under the investment pillar, the two governments will encourage further joint initiatives involving UK developers, Great British Energy, Japanese developers and financial institutions. The cooperation is planned to support project deployment, reduce costs and strengthen industrial delivery, particularly for floating and deepwater offshore wind.

The countries will also explore collaboration on testing and demonstration activities, including the development of floating wind foundations and other enabling systems. This will involve building on existing cooperation between Japan's Floating Offshore Wind Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) and the UK's Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult), as well as exploring work on subsea engineering, robotics and digitalisation.