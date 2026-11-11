Belgium to Relaunch First Princess Elisabeth Offshore Wind Farm Tender as EU Commission Approves EUR 2.04 Billion CfD Scheme

The scheme will run for 20 years and support a wind farm with a planned capacity of up to 735 MW, expected to generate up to 2.6 TWh of renewable electricity annually. The result of the competitive tender is expected in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The new scheme replaces a EUR 682 million support measure approved by the Commission in September 2024 under the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. The aid under that earlier scheme was not granted before the legal deadline of 31 December 2025.

Under the newly approved mechanism, support will be provided through a monthly variable premium under a two-way contract for difference (CfD).

The tender will also include prequalification criteria under the EU's Net-Zero Industry Act, requiring bidders to diversify supply chains for wind turbines and their main components to reduce reliance on imports from outside Europe.

The Commission assessed the measure under its Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF), adopted on 25 June 2025, and concluded that the scheme meets the framework's conditions and is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to support the transition towards a net-zero economy.

After the original tender for the first Princess Elisabeth Zone site, known as PEZ 1, was cancelled in 2025 amid legal, financial and technical uncertainties, including concerns over the support mechanism, Belgium revised the tender framework, introducing a two-way CfD and extending the maximum construction period from four to five years.