First Turbine Stands at French Pilot Floating Offshore Wind Farm

August 24, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The first of the total of three Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines has been installed at the Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind project in France.

Siemens Gamesa/Illustration

The floating turbine is the first to be installed as part of a pilot project in France and the first in the Mediterranean Sea, Siemens Gamesa said in a recent social media post.

The turbine components, manufactured at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Le Havre, arrived in Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône in April this year, while the first turbine was assembled last month.

The 24 MW Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind farm is situated 40 kilometres west of Marseille and 17 kilometres off the coast of Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône, in water depths of around 100 metres.

The floating wind farm will comprise three Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines installed on tensioned line floats designed by SBM Offshore and IFP Energies Nouvelles, and is scheduled to come online in 2023.

The first out of three 45-metre-high floating foundations was floated out in May at Eiffage Métal’s site in Fos-sur-Mer.

The project is owned by Parc Eolien Offshore de Provence Grand Large, a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, and Enbridge Eolien France 2 S.à.r.l (EEF2), a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. and CPP Investments.

