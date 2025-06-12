Back to overview

Ocean Winds Completes Floating LiDAR Campaign at Caledonia Offshore Wind Site

Project Updates
June 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ocean Winds removed the second of the two floating LiDAR buoys deployed at the Caledonia offshore wind farm site this month, marking the completion of the two-year wind and metocean measurement campaign for the 2 GW project in Scotland.

Fugro deployed two Seawatch Wind LiDAR buoys at the project site in the Moray Firth in June 2023, kicking off the campaign and a series of surveys and site investigations to inform the project’s consent application and design.

Ocean Winds completed the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Caledonia and submitted applications for onshore and offshore development consent at the end of last year.

In its applications for offshore planning consent to the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate, Ocean Winds proposes to build the offshore wind farm with up to 140 wind turbines and up to four offshore substations, for a total generation capacity of 2,000 MW. The developer also included the option for the 2 GW to be delivered in two phases, Caledonia North and Caledonia South, each phase having a capacity ranging from 900 MW to 1,100 MW.

Earlier this year, Ocean Winds selected GHD for the electrical front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Caledonia offshore wind farm.

GHD’s scope includes evaluating two turbine designs and developing the FEED for key electrical components such as inter-array cables, the offshore high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) substation, power-system configuration, export cables, landfall and transition bays, onshore cabling, and substation equipment.

The 2 GW Caledonia will be Ocean Winds’ third development in the Moray Firth, following Moray East, which came online in 2020, and Moray West, which achieved full power in April this year.

