Ørsted Awards SMC with Inspection Work on Six Offshore Wind Farms in Germany

Contracts & Tenders
March 31, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ørsted has awarded Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC), an OEG Energy Group company, a three-year contract to deliver crane and lift servicing, lifting inspection and maintenance support across six offshore wind farms Ørsted has in Germany.

Photo courtesy of OEG

OEG operations and maintenance (O&M) technicians will inspect a total of 337 turbines across the six offshore wind farms, operating from a vessel provided by the developer and mobilised from the Port of Emden.

Under the agreement, the scope of work covers comprehensive inspections of lifting equipment, cranes, service lifts, and associated electrical and mechanical components. It also includes safety-critical checks on anchor points, ladders, fire extinguishers, first aid kits, and evacuation equipment. In addition, OEG will provide ad-hoc crane and lifting support for minor repairs and troubleshooting as needed.

SMC has held the original framework agreement since 2020, OEG says. The new contract, which commenced in January 2025, includes options for two additional one-year extensions.

Besides in Germany, SMC/OEG has won work with Ørsted on the developer’s UK offshore wind farms as well.

Last year, OEG also entered the US offshore wind market with a multi-year topside framework agreement with Ørsted for its Northeastern US offshore wind projects.

In Germany, Ørsted operates five offshore wind farms in the North Sea: Gode Wind 1, 2 and 3, and Borkum Riffgrund 1 and 2. Next year, the company will add Borkum Riffgrund 3 to its portfolio of operational offshore wind farms off the German coast.

